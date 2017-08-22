Mia san FC-Bayern-Campus! – Opening

On Monday, August 21st the FC Bayern Campus was officially inaugurated. Attending this momentous occasion in the history of Germany’s most successful football club were the entire board of directors, head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Technical Director Hasan Salihamidzic. Bavarian Prime Minister and Munich’s mayor Dieter Reiter as well as Reiner Koch, President of the Bavarian Football Association. They all witnessed an entertaining and impressive opening ceremony.

