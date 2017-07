MEET THE PLAYER! Mensur Suljovic talks abouthis life in the war, buying a pub and playing darts

MYSTERY MAN | Now at world number 7, Mensur Suljovic’s story is still a mystery to many.

Driven out of his country because of war, starting his new life in a pub and turning into a professional darts player, we took time to sit and talk with The Gentle.

