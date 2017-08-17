McLaren partners with iRacing for World’s Fastest Gamer competition
The WFG iRacing qualification series will run from September 12 to October 9, and will be run using the McLaren Honda MP4-30 car, racing at iconic Formula 1 venues including Monza, Interlagos and the Circuit of The Americas.
Find out more about the hunt to find our next simulator driver here: http://www.mclaren.com/WFG
