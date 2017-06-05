Submit Video
Match of the day #8: Stan Wawrinka v Gaël Monfils | Roland-Garros 2017

Match of the day #8: Stan Wawrinka v Gaël Monfils | Roland-Garros 2017

Tennis
http://youtu.be/3aqjm1oCxDI

Match of the day #8: Stan Wawrinka v Gaël Monfils | Roland-Garros 2017. Let’s have a focus on the duel Stan Wawrinka / Gaël Monfils at the men’s fourth round of French Open 2017. Stan Wawrinka won 7/5 – 7/6 – 6/2.

Roland GarrosTennis

