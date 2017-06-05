Match of the day #7 – Kristina Mladenovic v Garbine Muguruza | Roland-Garros 2017
http://youtu.be/avo451f5r4M
Match of the day #7 – Kristina Mladenovic v Garbine Muguruza | Roland-Garros 2017. Let’s have a focus on the duel Kristina Mladenovic / Garbine Muguruza at the women’s fourth round of French Open 2017. Kristina Mladenovic won 6/1 – 3/6 – 6/3.
