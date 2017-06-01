Match of the day #4 – Juan Martin Del Potro v Nicolas Almagro | Roland-Garros 2017
http://youtu.be/B5vXSj_C9II
Match of the day #4 – Juan Martin Del Potro v Nicolas Almagro | Roland-Garros 2017. Let’s have a focus on the Juan Martin Del Potro / Nicolas Almagro duel at the men’s second round of 2017 French Open. Juan Martin Del Potro won 6/3 – 3/6 – 1/1.
Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb
Subscribe to our channel: http://rg.fr/ytrgin
Follow us!
Facebook: http://rg.fr/FBRolGa
Twitter: http://rg.fr/Twrolg
Instagram: http://rg.fr/instRG
This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)