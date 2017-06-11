Match of the day #14 – Rafael Nadal v Stan Wawrinka Men’s Final | Roland-Garros 2017
http://youtu.be/HG7Z2Np8GbM
Match of the day #14 – Rafael Nadal v Stan Wawrinka Men’s Final | Roland-Garros 2017. Let’s have a focus on the Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka duel at the men’s final of French Open 2017. Rafael Nadal won 6/2 – 6/3 – 6/1.
