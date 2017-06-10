Match of the day #13 – Jelena Ostapenko v Simona Halep Women’s Final | Roland-Garros 2017
http://youtu.be/MDTICyJUtXY
Match of the day #13 – Jelena Ostapenko v Simona Halep Women’s Final | Roland-Garros 2017. Let’s have a focus on the best moments of the women’s final of Roland-Garros 2017 that opposed Jelena Ostapenko and Simona Halep. Jelena Ostapenko won the tournament 4/6 – 6/4 – 6/3.
This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.
