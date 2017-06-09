Match of the day #12 – Rafael Nadal v Dominic Thiem | Roland-Garros 2017
http://youtu.be/2O0VUFEqXfc
Match of the day #12 – Rafael Nadal v Dominic Thiem | Roland-Garros 2017. Let’s have a focus on the Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem duel at the men’s semi-final of French Open 2017. Rafael Nadal won 6/3 – 6/4 – 6/0.
