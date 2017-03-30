Last minute winner by Olic vs. Manchester United | 2009/10 Champions League

7 years ago, Ivica Olic scrored this important winner in stoppage time against Manchester United in the 2009/10 Champions League quarter final to make it 2-1 for FC Bayern! The German record lost the second leg in Old Trafford with 2-3 but was able to progress into the semi-final! Thank you, Ivica!

