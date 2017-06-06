Submit Video
Kristina Mladenovic v Timea Bacsinszky Highlights – Women’s Quarterfinals 2017 | Roland-Garros

Tennis
http://youtu.be/kfvgAATaaFg

Kristina Mladenovic v Timea Bacsinszky Highlights – Women’s Quarterfinals 2017 | Roland-Garros. Here are the best moments from the Kristina Mladenovic / Timea Bacsinszky duel at the women’s quarterfinals of French Open 2017. Timea Bacsinszky won 6/4 – 6/4.

