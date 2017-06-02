Submit Video
Kristina Mladenovic v Shelby Rogers Highlights – Women’s Round 3 2017 | Roland-Garros

Tennis
http://youtu.be/4FoIvAMlwcQ

Kristina Mladenovic v Shelby Rogers Highlights – Women’s Round 3 2017 | Roland-Garros. Here are the best moments from the Kristina Mladenovic / Shelby Rogers duel at the women’s third round of Roland-Garros 2017. Kristina Mladenovic won 7/5 – 4/6 – 8/6.

