Kanoa Igarashi Eliminates Mick Fanning in Round Two – Drug Aware Margaret River Pro 2017
Kanoa Igarashi wins the heat by 0.01 points in Round Two, Heat 11 against 3x World Champion Mick Fanning in Margaret River.
Subscribe to the WSL for more action: https://goo.gl/VllRuj
Watch all the latest surfing action of the world’s best surfers in the world’s best waves. Heats on demand, event highlights and exclusive interviews, right here on the WSL’s Youtube channel.
For More Visit: http://www.worldsurfleague.com/
Like the WSL on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wsl
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wsl
Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/wsl
Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Worldsurfleague
Follow our Tumblr: http://wslofficial.tumblr.com/
(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)