Justin Rose makes chipping look easy at Shell

In the opening round of the 2017 Shell Houston Open, Justin Rose makes his chip-in birdie from the greenside round look routine on the par-4 11th hole.

The Shell Houston Open is contested at the Golf Club of Houston, near Humble in Texas. Jim Herman captured his first PGA TOUR win and beat Henrik Stenson by one shot in 2016.

