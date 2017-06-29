Julian Wilson’s Big Score in Round Five vs. Ferreira – Outerknown Fiji Pro Highlights
Julian Wilson’s 9.17 against Italo Ferreira in Round Five propelled him to the Quarterfinals for the first time in 2017. #WSL
Subscribe to the WSL for more action: https://goo.gl/VllRuj
Watch all the latest surfing action of the world’s best surfers in the world’s best waves. Heats on demand, event highlights and exclusive interviews, right here on the WSL’s Youtube channel.
For More Visit: http://www.worldsurfleague.com/
Like the WSL on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wsl
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wsl
Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/wsl
Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Worldsurfleague
Follow our Tumblr: http://wslofficial.tumblr.com/
(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)