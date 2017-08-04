Jordan Spieth nearly pulls off the unthinkable at Bridgestone

SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

In the opening round of the 2017 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, Jordan Spieth hit a miraculous shot from a terrible lie, the ball kisses the flagstick, and it stops within inches on the par-4 17th hole.

The Bridgestone Invitational is contested in Akron, Ohio. In the final round of the 2016 World Golf Championships event, Dustin Johnson shot a 66 to claim his 11th win on the PGA TOUR. This time, Rory McIlroy returns with the aim to reclaim his 2014 title at Firestone Country Club.

