John John Florence & Kelly Slater Celebrate the Arrival of Giant Clams in Fiji

Kelly Slater, John John Florence and Rosy Hodge joined Tavarua’s managing director Rick Isbell in the island’s efforts to restore the giant clams in the protected reefs surrounding the tiny island. In fact, Tavarua is now building its own hatchery tanks for hundreds of baby clams.

