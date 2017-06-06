Jeremy Flores Earns Highest Score So Far at the Outerknown Fiji Pro 2017

Jeremy Flores earns the highest score of the competition just before he finds himself in a foot of water, wiping out on the dry reef. Round Two, Heat 8 at the 2017 Outerknown Fiji Pro.

