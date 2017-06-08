Jelena Ostapenko v Timea Bacsinszky Best Shots – Women’s Semi-Final | Roland-Garros
http://youtu.be/BqN7nLIxOsY
Jelena Ostapenko v Timea Bacsinszky Best Shots – Women’s Semi-Final | Roland-Garros. Watch the best shots of the women’s semi-final match opposing Jelena Ostapenko and Timea Bacsinszky of French Open 2017.
