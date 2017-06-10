Jelena Ostapenko v Simona Halep Highlights – Women’s Final 2017 | Roland-Garros
Jelena Ostapenko v Simona Halep Highlights – Women’s Final 2017 | Roland-Garros. Watch the best moments from the amazing women’s final of Roland-Garros 2017 that opposed Jelena Ostapenko and Simona Halep. Jelena Ostapenko won the tournament 4/6 – 6/4 – 6/3.
