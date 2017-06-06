Submit Video
Jelena Ostapenko v Caroline Wozniacki Last Shots – Women’s Quarterfinals 2017 | Roland-Garros

Tennis
0 Comments

http://youtu.be/Y_StmsZ1pAA

Jelena Ostapenko v Caroline Wozniacki Last Moments of the Game – Women’s Quarterfinals 2017 | Roland-Garros. Watch the final shots of the match opposing Jelena Ostapenko and Caroline Wozniacki. Jelena Ostapenko won 4/6 – 6/2 – 6/2.

