Jelena Ostapenko v Caroline Wozniacki Last Shots – Women’s Quarterfinals 2017 | Roland-Garros
http://youtu.be/Y_StmsZ1pAA
Jelena Ostapenko v Caroline Wozniacki Last Moments of the Game – Women’s Quarterfinals 2017 | Roland-Garros. Watch the final shots of the match opposing Jelena Ostapenko and Caroline Wozniacki. Jelena Ostapenko won 4/6 – 6/2 – 6/2.
Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb
Subscribe to our channel: http://rg.fr/ytrgin
Follow us!
Facebook: http://rg.fr/FBRolGa
Twitter: http://rg.fr/Twrolg
Instagram: http://rg.fr/instRG
This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.
(Visited 3 times, 2 visits today)