Submit Video
HomeVideosTennisJelena Ostapenko - Press Conference After Semi-Final 2017 | Roland-Garros

Jelena Ostapenko – Press Conference After Semi-Final 2017 | Roland-Garros

Tennis
0 Comments

http://youtu.be/_-gPdaH4RA0

Jelena Ostapenko – Press Conference After Semi-Final 2017 | Roland-Garros. Jelena Ostapenkos‘ press conference after her victory against Timea Bacsinszky at the women’s quarterfinals of Roland-Garros 2017. Jelena Ostapenko won 7/6 – 3/6 – 6/3.

Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb

Subscribe to our channel: http://rg.fr/ytrgin

Follow us!
Facebook: http://rg.fr/FBRolGa
Twitter: http://rg.fr/Twrolg
Instagram: http://rg.fr/instRG

This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)
Roland GarrosTennis

You might be interested in

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

CLOSE