Jelena Ostapenko – Press Conference after 2017 Victory | Roland-Garros

Tennis
http://youtu.be/ED4Y2F68PDc

Jelena Ostapenko – Press Conference after 2017 Victory | Roland-Garros. Watch Jelena Ostapenko’s press conference after her victory against Simona Halep at the women’s final of Roland-Garros 2017. Jelena Ostapenko won the tournament 4/6 – 6/4 – 6/3.

