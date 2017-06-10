Jelena Ostapenko and Simona Halep’s Speeches after the Women’s Final 2017 | Roland-Garros
http://youtu.be/2N6znQyPTj8
Jelena Ostapenko and Simona Halep’s speeches after the women’s final 2017 | Roland-Garros. Listen to what Jelena Ostapenko and Simona Halep have to say after the amazing women’s final of French Open 2017. Jelena Ostapenko won the tournament 4/6 – 6/4 – 6/3.
