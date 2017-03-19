Jamie Mitchell at Nazaré 5 – 2017 Billabong Ride of the Year Entry – WSL Big Wave Awards

Submit Video
Jamie Mitchell (Currumbin, Queensland, Australia) paddles himself into a wild and wooly set wave at Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal during Heat Four of the Nazaré Challenge Big Wave Tour event on December 20, 2016. Video by WSL Video Team. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.

