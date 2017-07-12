James Rodriguez Arrives in Munich!
James Rodriguez joins FC Bayern from Real Madrid! We accompanied the Colombian from the moment he touched down in Munich. Check out the new signing’s first hours at FC Bayern and find out what he had to say in a first exclusive interview!
