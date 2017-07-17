Jadson André vence e segue para o round 3 – Corona Open J-Bay
O potiguar Jadson Andre derrotou Kolohe Andino no segundo duelo da segunda-feira na África do Sul e passou para a terceira fase do Corona Open J-Bay
Subscribe to the WSL for more action: https://goo.gl/VllRuj
For More Visit: http://www.worldsurfleague.com/
Like the WSL on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wslsouthamerica
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WSLSouthAmerica
Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/wslsouthamerica
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)