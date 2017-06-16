In Pursuit of Greatness: A Year in the Making
Introducing the Wimbledon campaign for The Championships 2017.
MORE at http://www.wimbledon.com/inpursuitofgreatness
SUBSCRIBE to The Wimbledon YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/wimbledon
LIKE Wimbledon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wimbledon
FOLLOW Wimbledon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Wimbledon
FOLLOW Wimbledon on Snapchat: add Wimbledon
+1 Wimbledon on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Wimbledon
VISIT: http://www.wimbledon.com/
This is the official YouTube page of The All England Lawn Tennis Club (Championships), home of Wimbledon. The Championships 2017 will run from 3 July – 16 July.
“Wait For Me“ performed by Luca D’Alberto
Composed by Luca D’Alberto
ISRC: DEG931700960
(P): 2017 7K! a division of !K7 Music
Taken from Luca D’Alberto’s album „Endless“ (7K001) out June 2nd, 2017
Published by Luca D’Alberto admin. by !K7 Publishing admin. by Kobalt Music
Courtesy of 7K! and Kobalt Music