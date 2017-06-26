How Bayern were promoted to the Bundesliga in 1965
It was a triumphant 8:0 victory over Tennis Borussia when FC Bayern Munich achieved promotion to the Bundesliga in 1965. Watch the recap of this game which laid the foundation for one of the biggest era in Bundesliga history.
