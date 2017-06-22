Homemade Racer with NO BRAKES! 50 MPH!

This entire video was shot on a Samsung Galaxy S8. Want proof, watch the making of vid here: https://youtu.be/nGjNi6XZ-M4

Video features the Rad Cows. These guys drove and built the rig racers we filmed for this video. There work is insane, Check it out here: https://youtu.be/9wYyiD_5SGQ

We’re used to filming everything on the Red Weapon camera, a 70K camera setup. One of our most requested videos was to shoot on something more „relatable“.

Most of the phone settings used to shoot this video were at:

FPS: 30

Shutter at 1/60, this would get it close to the 24fps at 1/48 shutter that most hollywood films are shot at, since we were shooting at 30fps.

Music by Ninety 9 Lives. Song is called „Cistrolat – Systems Down“

Download the song here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/systems-down/id1150234988?i=1150235257

Super thanks to droneworks who played a major role in helping make this video happen. Creating the rigs we used to film.

The following film was shot in Southern France and Cannes France.

Massive thanks to Samsung for giving us an opprotunity to grow and push ourselves in a way we haven’t explored yet in the realm of creating on a phone with cinema lenses.

Also huge thanks to Tay Steel who helped shoot this video with me. Follow his amazing work here: https://vimeo.com/taysteele

