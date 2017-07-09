Highlights | Round 4 | The Greenbrier

SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

In the final round of The Greenbrier Classic 2017, Xander Schauffele hung on tight contending with Robert Streb and the 54-hole leader Sebastian Munoz but delivered a solid tee shot on the 72nd hole to secure his first PGA TOUR title.

After the tournament was cancelled in 2016 due to the West Virginia flood, The Greenbrier Classic returns to The Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs. In 2015, Danny Lee parred the second hole of a four-man playoff to win The Greenbrier Classic on Sunday for his first PGA TOUR victory.

