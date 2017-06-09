Highlights | Round 1 | FedEx St. Jude

SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

In the opening round of the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Matt Every, Scott Brown, Stewart Cink and Sebastian Munoz all share the lead at 6 under par. Charl Schwartzel and Matt Jones sit just one shot back

Daniel Berger looks to defend his title in Memphis as he joins four other past champions in the field at TPC Southwind. Last year, Daniel Berger beat runners up Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Steve Stricker to win his first TOUR event.

