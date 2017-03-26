Highlights | D.A. Points rallies late to claim win at Puerto Rico

SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

In the final round of the 2017 Puerto Rico Open, D.A. Points cards a few late birdies down the stretch including a big one on the 72nd hole to earn his third PGA TOUR title.

The Puerto Rico Open tournament is played at the Coco Beach Golf & Country Club, Rio Grande in Puerto Rico. The defending champion is Tony Finau, who won in a sudden-death playoff over Steve Marino in 2016.

