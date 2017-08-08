Tahiti. Halfway through the tour. Halfway to The Title. And at this point, it’s anyone’s game. Can Wilko silence every doubter by winning his first? Will John John go back-to-back? Could Jordy finally break free of runner up and break through into champ status? Or will Owen complete his impossible comeback with a trophy in his hand? We’re halfway to finding out – and we can’t wait to see what happens in paradise.

