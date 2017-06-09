Submit Video
Gustavo Kuerten – Interview before the finale | Roland-Garros

Tennis
Gustavo Kuerten – Interview before the Finale | Roland-Garros. Listen to what Gustavo Kuerten, three times champion of Roland-Garros, thinks of Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem and Rafael Nadal before the finale of French Open 2017!

