Gustavo Kuerten – Interview before the finale | Roland-Garros
http://youtu.be/q-ZZr4omC3k
Gustavo Kuerten – Interview before the Finale | Roland-Garros. Listen to what Gustavo Kuerten, three times champion of Roland-Garros, thinks of Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem and Rafael Nadal before the finale of French Open 2017!
