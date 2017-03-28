Groupama Team France officially open their Bermuda base

On Monday March 27, 2017 Groupama Team France officially opened their base in Bermuda, having relocated their full time operations to the island earlier in the month. The team hosted local dignitaries, press, and members of the French community at their base in Dockyard for a traditional Bermudian roof wetting ceremony, pouring rum on the roof of their new base. The team had plenty to celebrate, after a successful first week of sailing their America’s Cup Class yacht on the Great Sound.

