Gravel & Spin – Bad Day for Jamie Green – DTM Zandvoort 2017
First, Jamie Green drives into the gravel but can release himself, and a few minutes later Robert Wickens collided into Green’s Car who, as a result, spins on the track. There might have been better days for Jamie Green.
