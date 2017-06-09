GoPro onboard camera – Critérium du Dauphiné 2017

The Critérium du Dauphiné engages the main competitors of the Tour de France a few weeks before “La Grande Boucle”.

For this 69th edition, the Dauphiné steps for the 2nd time of its history at the Alpe d’Huez.

In 2017, the route includes 8 stages for a total length of 1151.5 kilometers starting from Saint-Etienne and finishing at the Plateau de Solaison.

More information on:

http://www.letour.fr/criterium-du-dauphine

http://www.facebook.com/CriteriumDuDauphine

Tweets by dauphine

http://www.instagram.com/criteriumdudauphine

Official Hashtag: #Dauphine

© Amaury Sport Organisation – www.aso.fr

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)