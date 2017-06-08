Get ready for the Open De France 2017 | Rolex Series
The Rolex Series continues at Le Golf National for the 2017 Open De France. Alexander Levy, Victor Dubuisson, Grégory Havret, Raphaël Jacquelin, and Romain Langasque will join Major Champions Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell and the first ever Rolex Series winner Alex Noren in the field for continental Europe’s oldest national Open, as they bid to become the first Frenchman to hoist trophy since Thomas Levet’s superb one-shot victory six years ago.
