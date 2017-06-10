French Open Emotions – Jelena Ostapenko wins the tournament | Roland-Garros 2017
http://youtu.be/B6LhGwx1DoA
French Open Emotions – Jelena Ostapenko wins the tournament | Roland-Garros 2017. Relive the emotions of Jelena Ostapenko, winner of Roland-Garros 2017. Jelena Ostapenko defeated Simona Halep 4/6 – 6/4 – 6/3.
Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb
Subscribe to our channel: http://rg.fr/ytrgin
Follow us!
Facebook: http://rg.fr/FBRolGa
Twitter: http://rg.fr/Twrolg
Instagram: http://rg.fr/instRG
This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)