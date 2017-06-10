Submit Video
French Open Emotions – Jelena Ostapenko wins the tournament | Roland-Garros 2017

Tennis
http://youtu.be/B6LhGwx1DoA

French Open Emotions – Jelena Ostapenko wins the tournament | Roland-Garros 2017. Relive the emotions of Jelena Ostapenko, winner of Roland-Garros 2017. Jelena Ostapenko defeated Simona Halep 4/6 – 6/4 – 6/3.

Roland GarrosTennis

