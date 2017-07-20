Frederico Morais‘ Perfect 10 Takes Down John John Florence – Corona Open J-Bay 2017
John John Florence can’t overcome the powersurfing of Frederico Morais in the Quarterfinals at Jeffreys Bay.
Subscribe to the WSL for more action: https://goo.gl/VllRuj
Watch all the latest surfing action of the world’s best surfers in the world’s best waves. Heats on demand, event highlights and exclusive interviews, right here on the WSL’s Youtube channel.
For More Visit: http://www.worldsurfleague.com/
Like the WSL on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wsl
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wsl
Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/wsl
Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Worldsurfleague
Follow our Tumblr: http://wslofficial.tumblr.com/
(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)