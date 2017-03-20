Frank Bourgeois | X Games Real Snow 2017

Watch Frank Bourgeois‘ entry into Real Snow 2017, the all-urban, all-video snowboard contest presented by the World of X Games.

Tune in to ABC on Saturday, March 25 for the full show. Vote for your favorite video at: https://XGames.com/RealSnow.

Real Snow, the all-urban X Games snowboarding video contest, is back. The Fan Favorite vote is a one-round, winner-take-all battle to the finish. Watch the videos in our YouTube Real Snow 2017 playlist and vote for your pick to win: https://XGames.com/RealSnow. Only one vote per browser, per day is allowed.

The behind-the-scenes stories on the making of these Real Snow videos will be broadcast in an hour-long „World of X Games“ show on ABC, Saturday, March 25 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. Fan Favorite voting ends Sunday, March 26, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The X Games medal winners will be announced on Saturday’s „WOX“ show, and the Fan Favorite will be announced on http://XGames.com on Monday, March 27.

