Fowler’s historic opening round, more low scores & major winner woes

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the 2017 U.S. Open, where Rickie Fowler made history, tying the tournament’s lowest opening round score in relation to par — low scores were aplenty, but not for recent major champions.

The world’s top golfers compete for the 2017 U.S. Open title at Erin Hills – the first time the Championship has been contested in Wisconsin. One year ago, Dustin Johnson won his first major by three shots over Jim Furyk, Scott Piercy and Shane Lowry.

