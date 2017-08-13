Flash-Interviews | Bonner SC – Hannover 96
Nach dem 6:2-Auswärtssieg in der ersten Pokalrunde gegen den Bonner SC geben Niclas Füllkrug, Martin Harnik und Philipp Tschauner ihr Fazit zum Spiel ab.
