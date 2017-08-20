„F**KING IDIOT!“ Timo Glock is not amused – DTM Zandvoort 2017
During the qualifying for DTM Race 2 in Zandvoort, Timo Glock was blocked by Edoardo Mortara and he was more than angry about that. In addition to a very colorful language, he tried to block Mortara in return.
