„F**KING IDIOT!“ Timo Glock is not amused – DTM Zandvoort 2017

During the qualifying for DTM Race 2 in Zandvoort, Timo Glock was blocked by Edoardo Mortara and he was more than angry about that. In addition to a very colorful language, he tried to block Mortara in return.

