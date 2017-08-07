Final Day Highlights – Vans US Open 2017

Thousands of surf fans swarmed the beach Sunday at Huntington Beach pier for Finals Day at the Vans US Open 2017, which featured both a Women’s Championship Tour stop and a Men’s QS10,000 competition. Big congratulations to Californians, Kanoa Igarashi and Sage Erickson, for claiming their first US Open titles. #WSL #VansUSOpen

Music: „Turning Heads“ by NVDES

Subscribe to the WSL for more action: https://goo.gl/VllRuj

Watch all the latest surfing action of the world’s best surfers in the world’s best waves. Heats on demand, event highlights and exclusive interviews, right here on the WSL’s Youtube channel.

For More Visit: http://www.worldsurfleague.com/

Like the WSL on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wsl

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wsl

Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/wsl

Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Worldsurfleague

Follow our Tumblr: http://wslofficial.tumblr.com/

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)