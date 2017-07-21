Final Day Highlights – Golden in Jeffreys Bay at the Corona Open J-Bay 2017

Another dramatic day unfolded in front of a packed house at Jeffreys Bay for the culmination of the Corona Open J-Bay. Once again, the section known as Supertubes delivered perfect conditions, 4- to 6-foot groomed walls just waiting to be exploited by the world’s best surfers. In the end, a pair of surfers who peaked at the right time, Filipe Toledo and Frederico Morais, faced off in a Final ultimately separated by a mere .27 points. Here’s a recap of all the best action from an intense day of competition. #WSL

Subscribe to the WSL for more action: https://goo.gl/VllRuj

Watch all the latest surfing action of the world’s best surfers in the world’s best waves. Heats on demand, event highlights and exclusive interviews, right here on the WSL’s Youtube channel.

Subscribe to the WSL for more action: https://goo.gl/VllRuj

Watch all the latest surfing action of the world’s best surfers in the world’s best waves. Heats on demand, event highlights and exclusive interviews, right here on the WSL’s Youtube channel.

For More Visit: http://www.worldsurfleague.com/

Like the WSL on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wsl

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wsl

Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/wsl

Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Worldsurfleague

Follow our Tumblr: http://wslofficial.tumblr.com/

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)