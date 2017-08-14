Final Day Highlights – Billabong Pro Tahiti 2017

Julian Wilson became the seventh event winner of the 2017 season by winning the Billabong Pro Tahiti on Sunday in stunning comeback fashion. He took on Gabriel Medina in the final heat at the Billabong Pro Tahiti

