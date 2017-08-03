HomeVideosExtremsportFilipe Toledo Keeps Steady Pace Filipe Toledo Keeps Steady Pace 3. August 2017 Extremsport 0 Comments Filipe Toledo earns a 5.83, the highest score of Round Three Heat 6. (Visited 3 times, 2 visits today) ExtremsportSurfenWorld Surf league PREV Rory McIlroy extended highlights | Round 1 | Bridgestone 3. August 2017 NEXT Carlos Munoz Finds the Connection 3. August 2017 You might be interested in Day 4 Highlights – Doin‘ Work at the Vans US Open 2017 4. August 2017 Vans US Open of Surfing: Round Three, Heat 8 3. August 2017 Vans US Open of Surfing: Round Three, Heat 7 3. August 2017 Carlos Munoz Finds the Connection 3. August 2017 Vans US Open of Surfing: Round Three, Heat 6 3. August 2017 Tatiana Weston-Webb Fights Her Way to the Semis – Vans US Open 2017 (W) 3. August 2017 Sage Erickson’s New Warrior Status Emerges – Vans US Open 2017 (W) 3. August 2017 Vans US Open of Surfing: Round Three, Heat 5 3. August 2017 LEAVE YOUR COMMENT Antworten abbrechenDu musst angemeldet sein, um einen Kommentar abzugeben.