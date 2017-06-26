Ferrari Challenge Europe – Trofeo Pirelli Race 1 at Budapest
Daniele Di Amato, dominant at Monza with the 488 Challenge of CDP, was fastest off the mark from pole, immediately outpacing the rest. Alessandro Vezzoni, Fabio Leimer, Philipp Baron and Andrea Gagliardini put on a show behind him…
Ferrari Challenge Europe – Di Amato, Liebhauser and Cheung win at Budapest
Subscribe ferrariworld: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ferrariworld
Follow us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/Ferrari
and Twitter http://twitter.com/ferrari
Ferrari Since 1947
http://www.ferrari.com
(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)